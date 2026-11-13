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Red state, blue wave: How OSU students view the 2026 midterm results
By Amanda Nagode, Staff Reporter,7 days ago
During this year’s midterm elections, Democrats took majorities in the U.S. House and Senate, yet Oklahoma remained firmly Republican. Mike Mazzei won the majority vote over Democratic candidate Cyndi Munson, 51.92% to 45.92%. For some students at Oklahoma State University, the national shift offered encouragement despite local losses. Sam...