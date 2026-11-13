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DISTRICT FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES KICK OFF FRIDAY NIGHT
7 days ago
KMMO will broadcast two district football championship games Friday, Nov. 13. Our Game of the Week on KMMO-FM 102.9 will return to Salisbury, where the Panthers await conference foes Westran for the Class One, District Seven title game. Meanwhile, KMMO AM 1300 will have the District Three eight-man tilt from Hughesville between the Santa Fe Chiefs and Northwest Mustangs. Both games kick off at 7 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:40 p.m. Audio streams of both games will be available on our website.