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SMITH-COTTON DIVERS, WARRENSBURG RELAY TEAMS READY FOR STATE MEET
7 days ago
Several area Tigers will take to the water over the next two days for the Class One MSHSAA Boys Swimming and Diving Championships at the Rec-Plex in St Peters. Three relay teams from Warrensburg will take to the pool Friday evening. The Tigers’ 200-yard medley relay team will begin things at 4:30 p.m. in the first heat of the evening. Later in the evening, the Tigers’ 200-yard freestyle relay will take to the pool, followed by the 400-yard freestyle relay. Individually, Landon Jayne will compete in the 100 yard butterfly.