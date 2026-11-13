undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Black Hawk Middle School in Warrenton closed one day after student stabbing
By Gloria Enloe,7 days ago
A Warren County middle school will be closed oday, one day after three people were stabbed by a student. The Warrenton Police Department says officers were called to Blackhawk Middle School on Thursday morning to investigate a report that a juvenile student had stabbed two students and a teacher. When officers arrived on the scene, they placed the school on lockdown and found the suspect, who had fled the scene. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.