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Fight battles together: Mollie Easley veterans suicide awarness march
By Peyton Richards, Staff Reporter,7 days ago
Twenty-two veterans take their lives every day due to the battle of mental health. One of those veterans being Oklahoma State University alumna, Mollie Easley. Easley was involved with the Military Affiliated Student Support Center as a VA worker and was highly engaged with the student organization. After taking her life in 2020, Easley’s family established and endowed a scholarship for guard members at OSU.