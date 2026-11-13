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UWT classes ask students for their thoughts on AI
By Blake Latta,7 days ago
TCORE 104 and TCOM 221 survey asks students for their opinion on AI both on and off campus. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is everywhere. Whether you are a fan of it or completely against it, the conversation around it is inescapable. Dr. Ellen Moore, a professor within the School of Interdisciplinary Arts and Sciences (IAS) here at UW Tacoma, is aiming to educate students on AI.