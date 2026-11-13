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Mild temperatures hold in Cheyenne today ahead of cooler weekend
By Klark Byrd,7 days ago
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Warm, dry weather will stick around Cheyenne today ahead of a Pacific storm system bringing cooler temperatures and a slight chance of showers on Saturday. Partly sunny skies and a high near 61 degrees are expected in the capital city today, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. West winds at 5–10 mph will shift to the south-southeast this afternoon. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 30 and a south-southeast wind at around 5 mph.