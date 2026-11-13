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Menlo Security IRIS Browser Extension Lets Security Teams Rein in Shadow AI and Risky Extensions Without a Browser Swap
By Business Wire,8 days ago
Installs in hours with no browser replacement or retooling, giving security teams of any size visibility and control over GenAI use, data movement, files, and third-party extensions. Menlo Security, the leader in Browser Security for human and agentic workforces, announced the Menlo IRIS Browser Extension, which gives security teams visibility...