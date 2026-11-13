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MOLLY HATCHET Shares Lyric Video For 'JacksonVillain' From Upcoming 'Lost Horizon' Album
8 days ago
Southern rock legends MOLLY HATCHET have released the official lyric video for "JacksonVillain", the latest single from their first studio album in 16 years, "Lost Horizon", which is due on November 27 through Steamhammer worldwide. All 12 tracks were recorded at London's legendary Abbey Road Studios. Alongside guitarist Bobby Ingram and the long-standing bandmates John Galvin (keyboards) and Tim Lindsey (bass),two new, younger recruits, Garrett Ramsden (drums) and Parker Lee (vocals),stand in the long tradition of first-rate MOLLY HATCHET musicians.