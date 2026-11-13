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Semgrep Launches Agentic AppSec Platform to Eliminate the Security Bottleneck
By Business Wire,4 days ago
The platform gives any AI agent the tools, context, and guided workflows to prevent, find, and fix vulnerabilities as fast as agents write code. Semgrep, an agent-native code security company, announced the Semgrep Agentic AppSec Platform, a set of capabilities built for AI agents. The platform combines autonomous security workflows with tools that coding agents can use directly, enabling security teams to find and fix vulnerabilities at the speed of AI-driven development. In Semgrep benchmarks, agents equipped with the Agentic AppSec Platform, including Semgrep Mandoline, found more than twice as many real vulnerabilities as frontier models alone, while reducing token costs in Agentic Security Workflows by an average of 65%.