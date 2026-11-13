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eSentire Amplifies Atlas with Third-Party Patch Management, Email Security, and AI Detection and Response
By Business Wire,8 days ago
New Atlas capabilities address vulnerable third-party software, strengthen email security with Sublime Security built-in, and extend protection across AI agents, models, and browser AI. eSentire, the leader in Controlled Autonomy SecOps, announced its latest wave of Atlas Platform innovation, including the general availability of Atlas Email Security, powered by Sublime...