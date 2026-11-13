undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
An Artists Chosen Medium: Life
By Stephani Teran,7 days ago
If you happen to be scrolling on Instagram and come upon an instantly calming video showing a remarkably steady hand painting perfectly formed letters, flowers, birds, business logos, trees, or even bees and butterflies in the most beautiful, yet uniquely, coordinated colors, then you may have found Pewter and Sage Hand-Painted Signs and Wall Art. It would not be surprising on a local level because so many creations from Pewter and Sage now don businesses and homes on the South Shore and beyond.