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US Treasury May Allow Case-by-Case Purchases of Sanctioned Shadow-Fleet Tankers to Ease Freight Rates
By Clark Savage,7 days ago
The US Treasury Department is weighing a case-by-case process that could let legitimate buyers purchase certain sanctioned “shadow fleet” tankers and return them to lawful commercial service, according to reporting by Platts (S&P Global Energy) on November 10, 2026. Officials indicated the approach could cover 50–80 vessels owned by non-sanctioned companies, with perhaps 20–30 owners prepared to move quickly. The goal is to expand the pool of tankers available for non-sanctioned oil and products, helping ease elevated global freight rates without benefiting sanctioned parties.