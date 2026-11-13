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Hexnode expands enterprise controls for Linux with patch management and cloud identity login
By PR Newswire,3 days ago
Expanded patch management simplifies updates across Linux distributions, while Hexnode Access reduces password overhead and automates account setup. Hexnode, the enterprise software division of Mitsogo Inc., has expanded Linux support through patch management in Hexnode UEM and cloud identity-based device login through Hexnode Access. The expansion gives IT teams greater control over how software changes reach devices and how employees authenticate to them.