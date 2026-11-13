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Horizon3 Launches Adversarial Intelligence Frontier Lab
By Business Wire,8 days ago
Purdue’s Dr. Z. Berkay Celik to lead research into production-safe closed-loop systems that discover and close real attack paths at machine speed. Horizon3, the AI-Native Proactive Security Company behind NodeZero®, announced the launch of its Adversarial Intelligence Frontier Lab to develop closed-loop systems that use evidence from production-safe NodeZero attack graphs to find and close real attack paths at machine speed. While most AI security efforts train primarily on sensor telemetry or test against digital twins, Horizon3’s Adversarial Intelligence Frontier Lab starts from verified, end-to-end attack paths that have already succeeded against live systems. Its research will focus on keeping these attack-and-defense systems safe, observable, and controllable in production.