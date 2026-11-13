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Picus Security Launches Production-Safe Agentic Pentesting for Autonomous Testing and Defense
By GlobeNewswire,7 days ago
AI agent swarms now run the attack, from first foothold to crown jewels, while the business keeps the controls: scope and a kill switch the agent cannot override. Picus Security, the Autonomous Exposure Validation company, announced Picus Autonomous Penetration Testing, an agentic pentesting capability that puts AI agents on the offensive: they think like attackers, chain real exploits toward an organization’s crown jewels, and prove what a breach would look like, under governance the agent cannot override. The launch rebuilds Picus’s automated penetration testing for the agentic era on five years of enterprise deployments and thousands of automated pentests.