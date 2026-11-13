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Colorful Releases BATTLE AX B850M and iGame X870E Motherboards for AMD Ryzen
7 days ago
Colorful has released 2 new AMD motherboards on Chinese retail platforms, launching the budget BATTLE AX B850M GAMING WIFI6E V14 and the enthusiast iGame X870E Senna V14. Both boards support AMD Ryzen 7000, 8000, and 9000 series desktop processors with PCIe 5.0 graphics and storage connectivity. The motherboards are available now through retailers like JD.com, priced at 799 yuan ($110 USD) for the B850 model and 2399 yuan ($330 USD) for the X870E flagship.