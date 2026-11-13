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World Child Cancer and Amgen: Building Trusted Partnerships to Transform Childhood Cancer Care
4 days ago
“Thank you to Amgen for a strategic collaboration built on shared expertise, trust and a commitment to improving care for children with cancer. Since 2023, our work together has strengthened healthcare teams, improved access to treatment and supported children and families affected by cancer. Behind this progress are people who listen to local colleagues and work with us to understand what children need.