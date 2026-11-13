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Kefah Mokbel: How Does Sacituzumab Govitecan Impact Quality of Life in Metastatic TNBC?
7 days ago
Kefah Mokbel, Professor of Medicine at Cardiff University School of Medicine, shared on LinkedIn:. “How patients feel and function matters alongside how long treatment controls their cancer. Newly published in The Oncologist, the patient-reported outcomes from ASCENT-03 add an important perspective to the previously reported progression-free survival benefit of sacituzumab...