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Marion County Weekend Weather: Mostly sunny Saturday, clouds return Sunday
By Randy Bigley,7 days ago
MARION, OH (MARION COUNTY NOW)—Marion County residents can expect a cool but generally quiet weekend, with mostly sunny skies Saturday before clouds increase Sunday. Afternoon temperatures will reach the lower to mid-40s, while overnight temperatures will fall close to freezing. According to the National Weather Service, Saturday, Nov. 14,...