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Stephen Liu: Normalized Membrane Ratio of TROP2 Predicts Dato-DXd Efficacy in NSCLC
7 days ago
Stephen Liu, Chief of Division of Hematology and Oncology at Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, shared on X:. “Normalized membrane ratio (NMR) of TROP2 by quantitative continuous scoring (QCS) as a predictor for Dato-DXd (TROP2 ADC) in NSCLC in Nature Medicine. Computational pathology approach using digital pathology to assess internalization,...