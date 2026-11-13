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Healey-Driscoll Awards Nearly $2M in Fire Safety Grants
By Kathleen Peloquin, Media Editor,4 days ago
STOW—The Healey-Driscoll Administration today announced nearly $2 million in grants to hundreds of local fire departments that will deliver vital life safety education to Massachusetts’ most vulnerable residents. The grants represent two longstanding fire safety programs coordinated by the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services. The Student Awareness of...