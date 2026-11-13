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Andreas Charalambous: Scalable Models for Cancer Survivorship Care at SBOC 2026
3 days ago
Andreas Charalambous, Chair Department of Nursing at Cyprus University of Technology, shared on LinkedIn:. It was a great pleasure to present at Sociedade Brasileira de Oncologia Clínica – SBOC 2026 in Rio de Janeiro, sharing perspectives and bringing the The Multinational Association of Supportive Care in Cancer (MASCC) experience on an increasingly important dimension of cancer care: Cancer Survivorship.