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Jens Lehmann: EORTC Brings Together 40 Early Career Investigators From 16 Countries for Leadership Training
7 days ago
Jens Lehmann, researcher at LVR University Hospital Essen and EORTC Young and Early-Career Investigator representative, shared on LinkedIn:. “Starting with the EORTC Summit in March 2027, we will kick off the Early Career Investigator Leadership Programme. A programme made by ECIs for ECIs! We received so many high-quality applications from...