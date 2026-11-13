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Catherine Nyongesa: Honoured to Be Nominated for Oncologist of the Year at the 2026 Healthcare Excellence Awards
4 days ago
Catherine Nyongesa, Director of Medical Services / Head at Cancer Treatment Center, Kenyatta National Hospital, shared on LinkedIn:. “Honoured and Grateful. I am delighted to be nominated for Oncologist of the Year 2026 at the Daktari a Quick One Healthcare Excellence Awards!. This recognition reflects a shared commitment to compassionate...