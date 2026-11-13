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The Unexpected Link Between Wildfire and Bird Migration
By Muhammad,7 days ago
In the intricate tapestry of ecological relationships, few connections are as surprising and consequential as the emerging link between wildfires and bird migration. As climate change intensifies fire seasons across the globe, scientists are uncovering how these increasingly frequent and severe blazes are altering the ancient patterns of avian movement. From changed migration timing to altered routes and disrupted breeding cycles, wildfires are reshaping the aerial highways that birds have traveled for millennia. This article explores the complex and often unexpected ways that fire and flight intersect, revealing how these environmental forces are creating new challenges and adaptations for migratory birds in a rapidly changing world.