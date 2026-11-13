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Estela Rodriguez: Excited to Be Speaking at the Latin America Conference on Lung Cancer 2026
8 days ago
Estela Rodriguez, Associate Director of Community Outreach in Thoracic Oncology at the University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, shared on X:. Excited to travel to São Paulo for Latin America Conference on Lung Cancer (LALCA) November 12-14 and share perspectives on incorporating ADCs and bispecific antibodies into lung cancer management.