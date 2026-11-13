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Karen Lightning-Jones: Roche Ranked Sixth in 2026 Access to Medicine Index
7 days ago
Karen Lightning-Jones, Global Head of Market Access Roche Diagnostics, shared on LinkedIn:. “In healthcare, you cannot treat what you cannot diagnose. Stepping into my new role as Head of Global Market Access for Roche Diagnostics, this reality is front and centre. Breakthrough therapies are transforming lives, but for any medicine to work, an accurate and timely diagnosis must come first.