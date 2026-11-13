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Jyotsana Parajuli: Research on Palliative and Supportive Care for Older Adults With Cancer at SIOG 2026
4 days ago
Jyotsana Parajuli, Associate Professor at University of North Carolina at Charlotte, shared on LinkedIn:. “Attending my first SIOG – International Society of Geriatric Oncology Annual Conference in Valencia, Spain last week was such a whirlwind of an experience. It was so exciting to finally meet my mentor/collaborator of 5 years Grant Williams, in person for the first time. It was also great seeing Enrique Soto Perez de Celis as always and finally connecting with my Nursing, Allied Health, and Scientists (NAHS) interest group colleagues Kristen Haase and Sandi Vonnes and other colleagues from this group. Most exciting of all, it was great meeting people whose work I cite or deeply admire in this field.