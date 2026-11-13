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Vanta Expands Trust Platform to Govern AI, Quantify Risk, and Scale GRC Expertise
By Business Wire,4 days ago
AI Governance by Vanta, Risk Quantification, and the next evolution of the Vanta Agent debut at VantaCon 2026: Agents of Change. Vanta, the leading Trust Platform, announced AI Governance by Vanta, Risk Quantification and Autonomous Vendor Assessment, and the next evolution of the Vanta Agent at VantaCon 2026. The new products and features give security, risk, and compliance teams an enhanced, single current view of every AI system, risk, and vendor in their company, where the Vanta Agent can take on entire jobs, continuously moving work forward while keeping teams in control.