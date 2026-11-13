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Malverne High School students attend Virtual Enterprise leadership conference
By Alyssa R. Griffin,7 days ago
Student executives from Malverne High School’s Virtual Enterprise companies, SnuggleTech and Complexion+, attended the annual New York State/Northeast Virtual Enterprise Leadership Conference at Long Island University on Oct. 30. The conference provided students with an opportunity to enhance their leadership skills and expand their professional knowledge through interactive workshops...