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4 days ago
“There is a trope that says if you find two ants in your kitchen the best estimate of the total number of ants in your kitchen is not two,” Bernstein analysts wrote Thursday, predicting that Jensen Huang, at that point implicated in two extramarital affairs, would soon face more allegations. It didn’t take long. Reuters reported the former Nvidia CEO had an alleged third affair, his second with a company employee, hours after the company announced he had stepped down.