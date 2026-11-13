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$4,000 requested to rent Lion Arena for Arkansas Freestyle and Greco Qualifier next April
By Greg Geary ggeary@whitecountycitizen.com,7 days ago
The Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission is wrestling with a request for $4,000 in funding and is expected to make its decision at its November meeting next week. The request from Arkansas USA Wrestling was presented to the commission at its October meeting to support the Arkansas Freestyle and...