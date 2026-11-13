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xTool O1 Omni Printer Review
By Brendan Frye,4 days ago
I am starting to be very impressed with what xTool has been delivering over the past few months, and the O1 Omni continues that trend. I loved what eufyMake delivered with the E1 earlier this year, but xTool’s take on UV printing feels more robust and better developed, delivering a machine that feels ready for makers, hobbyists and professionals looking for solid results across a range of projects. UV resin printing may be a relatively new concept for prosumer machines, but the xTool O1 Omni feels like a more refined take on the technology, delivering fantastic results, great usability and an excellent addition to the xTool lineup.