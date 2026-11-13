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15 Movie Characters Who Went Through the Worst Week of Their Lives
By Fernanda Arnaud,5 days ago
Some movie characters have the kind of week that makes a bad Monday look pretty appealing. They wake up expecting an ordinary day and end up running from criminals, fighting for survival, or wondering how things got so completely out of hand. Sometimes the trouble starts with one terrible decision. Other times, they’re just unlucky enough to be in the wrong place. The worst part is how quickly everything falls apart. One minute they’re going to a party or taking a short vacation, and the next they’re dealing with something nobody could have prepared for. Watching these disasters unfold makes a quiet weekend at home seem pretty attractive.