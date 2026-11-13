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15 Celebrities and Their Surprisingly Ordinary Pre-Fame Jobs
By Leandro Beroldo,7 days ago
It’s easy to forget that celebrities had to pay their bills before their names started appearing on movie posters, album covers, and magazine headlines. Some spent years working regular shifts, dealing with customers, cleaning up after other people, or trying to make ends meet while chasing completely different dreams. A few even had jobs that sound almost impossible to associate with their public image today. And while their early careers didn’t necessarily predict what would come next, they offer a fun reminder that plenty of famous people once had very ordinary working days, just like everyone else.