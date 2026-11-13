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Our Favorite ‘Home Alone’ Gags for the Upcoming Holiday Season
By Fernanda Arnaud,4 days ago
There are plenty of reasons to rewatch Home Alone every December, but watching Harry and Marv get absolutely demolished is somewhere near the top of the list. The movie came out in 1990, and somehow those traps still make people laugh even when they know exactly what’s coming. Joe Pesci’s angry muttering and Daniel Stern’s ridiculous screams do a lot of the heavy lifting, although Macaulay Culkin gets some great moments of his own. Not every joke involves somebody getting hurt, either. Kevin’s attempts at enjoying his newfound freedom are pretty funny before the burglars even show up. It’s a Christmas movie that understands the value of a well-timed pratfall.