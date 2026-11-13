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15 Celebrities Who Aren’t as Tall as You Think They Are
By Fernanda Arnaud,7 days ago
Beyoncé could walk onto a stage and convince you she’s seven feet tall. In reality, she’s nowhere close, which is a pretty good reminder that fame can mess with our sense of scale. We mostly see celebrities in carefully framed music videos, movies, and red-carpet photos, often wearing shoes that add a few inches. Then you find out how tall someone actually is and suddenly those pictures look a little different. Some of the biggest names in entertainment are shorter than you’d expect, including actors who’ve played intimidating villains and singers who can command an entire stadium. Their reported heights might surprise you more than their performances ever did.