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15 Movie Stars We All Knew Were Going to Be Movie Stars From the Start
By Fernanda Arnaud,4 days ago
You can usually tell when an actor has something special, even if you can’t quite explain what it is. Maybe they get a laugh out of a line that isn’t particularly funny. Maybe you’re watching a scene with three other people and keep looking at them instead. Plenty of famous actors spent years getting ignored before anyone noticed, but some seemed like stars almost as soon as they appeared on screen. Watching their older work now, knowing where their careers went, makes those early roles even more interesting. The haircuts and clothes might have aged badly, but whatever made these actors worth watching was already there.