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Funny Movie Mistakes We Notice Every Time We Watch
By Fernanda Arnaud,7 days ago
Once you notice a movie mistake, there’s no going back. You can watch the same film a hundred times, but your eyes will always drift toward that one extra doing something strange in the background. Sometimes it’s a prop that changes between shots. Other times, an unfortunate crew member ends up in a scene set thousands of years before cameras existed. Most of these mistakes last only a second or two, and they rarely make the movie any less enjoyable. In fact, spotting them can become part of the fun. Some are so ridiculous that it’s hard to believe nobody caught them before the film reached theaters.