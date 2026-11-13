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National American Legion commander hopeful Matthew Shuman visits Pacific Palisades this Saturday
By Sarah Lin,7 days ago
Post 283 invites veterans, Legionnaires, and neighbors to a Nov. 14 evening Q&A, dinner, and trivia. Veterans, Legionnaires, and community members are invited this Saturday, Nov. 14, to an evening town hall and trivia night as American Legion Post 283 hosts a national commander candidate, Matthew Shuman. Shuman is campaigning...
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