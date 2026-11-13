undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Merkley, Wyden, Bynum Lead Congressional Resolutions Honoring Silver Rail Elementary School and Bend Community
By pressrelease,7 days ago
Washington, D.C. – Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden partnered with U.S. Representative Janelle Bynum (OR-05) to announce the introduction of resolutions in the Senate and House that express the condolences of Congress and honor the memory of the victims of the Silver Rail Elementary School shooting in Bend on October 15, 2026:
6