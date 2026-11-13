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$111 Million Water System Modernization Gets Council Green Light
By André Coleman, Managing Editor,3 days ago
The City Council unanimously approved a $111 million federal loan to upgrade the city’s water system, improve reliability and strengthen local water supplies. The loan, provided through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) program, will help pay for $226.6 million in water system improvements planned by Pasadena Water and Power (PWP).