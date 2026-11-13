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Hancock Whitney agrees $3.2bn all-stock acquisition of Trustmark
By Vidhya Edwards Munnangi,4 days ago
Hancock Whitney has agreed to acquire Trustmark through an all-stock merger valued at around $3.2bn. Trustmark will merge into Hancock Whitney under a definitive merger agreement. The combined bank will have roughly $58bn in assets and operations spanning six Southeastern states. For each Trustmark common share, shareholders will receive 0.7463...