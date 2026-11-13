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Which Patients Are Best Suited for Fixed-Duration Therapy in CLL
4 days ago
Andrew H. Lipsky, MD, of Columbia University Irving Medical Center, describes his ideal candidate for fixed-duration therapy in treatment-naive chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Andrew H. Lipsky, MD, of Columbia University Irving Medical Center, describes his ideal candidate for fixed-duration therapy in treatment-naive chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Citing data presented at...