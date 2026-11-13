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Banks look to EU exemption for cross-border loans – report
By Vidhya Edwards Munnangi,3 days ago
Banks based in the UK and US are expected to use an exemption in forthcoming EU rules to continue lending to clients in the bloc, Reuters reported. The provision, known as “reverse solicitation”, will allow a bank to provide lending where an EU client has contacted the bank without prior approach from the lender, according to three lawyers and two industry sources.