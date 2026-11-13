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Belantamab Mafodotin and BCMA Therapy Sequencing in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma
7 days ago
Dr. Joshua Richter and Dr. Surbhi Sidana discuss the evolving role of belantamab mafodotin in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma following its reapproval based on the DREAMM-7 trial and additional evidence from DREAMM-8. Dr. Sidana reviews the efficacy of belantamab-based combinations and considers how they compare with BCMA-directed CAR T-cell therapies and bispecific antibodies.