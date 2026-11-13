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CAR T-Cell Therapy Eligibility and Early Referral in Relapsed/Refractory CLL
7 days ago
Dr. Mazyar Shadman and Dr. Jennifer J. Huang discuss patient selection and referral timing for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy in relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Dr. Mazyar Shadman and Dr. Jennifer J. Huang discuss patient selection and referral timing for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy in relapsed/refractory...