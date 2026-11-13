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FDA Requires New Vision Loss Warning for Popular GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs
7 days ago
The FDA is requiring updated safety warnings on popular GLP-1 weight-loss and diabetes drugs—including Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and Zepbound—over a potential increased risk of sudden vision loss. The rare eye condition, known as non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), is caused by decreased blood flow to the front of the optic nerve. The regulatory agency's decision to mandate the label changes follows a thorough review of clinical trial data, case reports, and post-market procedures. While drug manufacturers say they are evaluating the update and remain confident in their medications' overall benefit-risk profiles, health officials advise patients not to stop taking their prescriptions without consulting a doctor. However, patients are urged to be aware of the potential risk and to contact a healthcare professional immediately if they notice any sudden vision changes, such as blurred vision or blind spots.