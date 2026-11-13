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Search Ends for Victims After 8 Killed, 18 Injured in Brooklyn Building Collapse
By BK Reader Staff,7 days ago
There are no more victims, and the FDNY has turned the collapse site over to the Department of Buildings and the police, according to officials. Crews worked around the clock in what officials described as a desperate race against time to locate people trapped in the debris. According to city officials, six of the victims died at the scene and two others died overnight at the hospital. At least four people remain in critical condition. Many of the injured were taken to Kings County Hospital. More on this from ABC 7 Eyewitness News.